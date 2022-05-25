70-Year-Old Woman Has Purse Snatched at Springfield Ave Bus Stop

A 70-year-old Irvington resident reported that he purse was snatched while she waited for the bus on the south side of Springfield Avenue at Princeton Street in Maplewood this morning around 11 a.m.

The woman reported that the suspect, “a heavy-set black male wearing black pants and short hair” exited a four-door, dark-colored vehicle — possible a dark gray Honda Civic — pushed her to the ground and took her purse which contained $88 in cash, among other items. The man then re-entered the vehicle which drove east on Springfield Avenue.

Police said the woman refused medical attention and was not injured.

Maplewood detectives are canvassing the area and the investigation is ongoing. MPD asks that anyone with information please contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973 762-3400.

From Maplewood Police:

On 5/25/22 at approximately 1058 hrs. we received at 911 call reporting a possible robbery in the area of Springfield Avenue near the intersection of Princeton Street. Upon arrival officers spoke with victim, a 70-year-old female, who advised that her purse was snatched as she was waiting on the southside of Springfield Avenue at the bus stop. The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male wearing black pants, and short hair (NFD). The suspect exited a 4-door dark colored vehicle, which was parked nearby, he pushed the victim to the ground and took her purse. The suspect ran back towards the vehicle and drove away east bound on Springfield Avenue. The proceeds of the purse and its contents included $88.00 dollars in cash. The victim did not sustain any injuries, and she refused any medical attention. She was safely escorted back to her residence, in Irvington, by Maplewood patrol officers. A nearby witness believed the vehicle to be a dark grey Honda Civic. Detectives are canvassing the area and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information please contact the Maplewood Police Department, at 973 762-3400.