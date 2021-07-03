A Quiet July 4th for 2021, But Stay Tuned for Maplewood’s 100th Birthday in 2022

The annual Maplewood 4th of July celebration has been an iconic local celebration for decades with baking contests, ice cream eating contests, foot races, a 5K, classic autos, live music, food stalls, a parade and fireworks.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic upended plans for the 2020 and 2021 celebrations. Normally, the Maplewood Civic Association spends the full year raising funds and planning.

Per Maplewood Township Committee member and former Mayor Vic DeLuca, “This year there are no activities planned in Maplewood for the 4th of July. Budget difficulties and uncertainty with COVID restrictions prevented adequate event planning for this year. Stay tuned to 2022, Maplewood’s 100th birthday.”

Susan Newberry, president of the board of the Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association and Maplewood’s de facto historian, explains the complicated history:

“Maplewood and South Orange celebrated the 100th anniversary of their incorporation together in 1961 (See attached articles.) In 1922 the Township of South Orange simply changed its name to the Township of Maplewood. (South Orange Village had pulled out of the Township in 1904.)” Newberry noted that “certainly this was a ‘reboot’ for the town and worthy of celebration.” but notes that the township has been legally incorporated since 1861.

Expect more to come on Maplewood’s history in the lead-up to 2022!

Enjoy some photos of recent Maplewood 4th of July celebrations: