April 3: Maplewood Reports 68 COVID-19 Cases, Ranging from 36-57 Years of Age

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening,

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 68 coronavirus COVID-19 cases including our one previously reported death. The 6 new cases range from 36 to 57 years of age. The Public Health Division continues to investigate and obtain the recent contact history for the new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 29,895 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 3,067 in Essex County.

COVID-19 resources :

NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/

General COVID-19 questions: 2-1-1

NJ COVID-19 hotline: (800) 222-1222

Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19

Essex county COVID-19 Testing Site: EssexCOVID.org

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours of your diagnosis, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

Taking Care of Your Mental Health and Well-being

Again, we are all experiencing something that is unprecedented and with these challenging times, comes a wide assortment of reactions. Please know that you matter and that you are not alone. We are all in this together.

If you need a friend or crisis counselor to assist you with navigating through alcoholism and/or another addiction journey, please visit http://aa-intergroup.org/directory.php, which is an up-to-date site with information about online meetings or visit https://www.nnjaa.org/ as an additional resource.

If you are in a domestic Violence abuse situation, please call the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 572-SAFE (7233), which is available 24 hours a day. You will be provided with confidential access to information and services. The hotline is bilingual and accessible to the deaf and hearing impaired. You can also find more resources available on our township’s health page. https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/community-services-department/public-health-division/pages/womens-health

If you need assistance, please call our Mental Health Hotline at 866-202-4357 or the NJ Hopeline for peer support and suicide prevention hotline at 855-654-6735.

Mayor Frank McGehee