Code Yellow at Columbia High School ‘De-Escalated Quickly’

A reported fight between female students in the Columbia High School library involving pepper spray this afternoon was de-escalated quickly, according to district officials.

“There was an altercation that occurred at CHS earlier today and a Code Yellow was called,” wrote district spokeswoman Anide Eustache in response to an inquiry by Village Green. “CHS administration were able to quickly de-escalate the situation; our students and faculty handled the situation well and school operations and classes continued as normal. The appropriate District protocols were implemented and MPD was engaged as necessary.”

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul and Eustache both confirmed that no ambulances were called to the scene.

