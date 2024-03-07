Community Coalition on Race Shines a Light on Black Maternal Health with March 9th Panel Discussion

From The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:



In honor of Women’s History Month, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will address pressing health disparity issues faced by Black birthing mothers and their babies in a panel discussion on Saturday, March 9 at the Woodland Parlor (60 Woodland Road, Maplewood) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



According to the CDC, Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Did you know that New Jersey’s Black maternal and infant mortality rates are among the highest in the country? Black maternal health is more than a women’s issue – it’s a public health crisis.



Planned in conjunction with the Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey and the South Orange and Maplewood (SOMA) Health Department, the event will include first-person perspectives, real-life experiences and helpful resources from local stakeholders.





Public health expert and SOMA resident Tegan Culler will be the moderator. Featured panelists include local mom Khadijah Costley White, who will share her journey in our healthcare system; doula Marie Kinsella, whose role includes providing guidance and support to expectant and new mothers; and Dr. Camille Walker, a medical professional who will shed light and valuable insights on the current state of maternal health in Essex County.



Don’t miss your chance to engage with these inspiring voices and explore solutions to close the health equity gap. Prepare your questions, as there will be a Q&A session to follow the panel discussion.



RSVP here and champion Black maternal health with us today: https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/black_maternal_health_panel_discussion