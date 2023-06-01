MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Davenport Appointed Interim Principal at Montrose With Samuels on Leave

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Following the resignation of a teacher who was accused of holding a four-year-old student with autism upside down and shaking him, Montrose Early Childhood Center Principal Bonita Samuels is on leave, and the South Orange-Maplewood School District has appointed longtime Seth Boyden kindergarten teacher Maureen Davenport as interim principal.

The news was first reported on NJ.com.

In a letter to Montrose families on Tuesday, May 30, Davenport wrote, “I believe that successful leaders are driven to do what is best for their students. I hold onto the value and belief that a strong and productive supervisor is a champion for the entire school community, and the heart of that community is the student. I understand the importance of monitoring the instruction at the early childhood level and how it is instrumental in relation to the elementary curricula.”

Village Green has reached out to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor for comment.

Samuels was previously benched as principal at Marshall School in 2018 following an incident in which she texted a photo of student teacher to another staff member allegedly making fun of the student teacher’s size. Samuels was appointed as Principal of Montrose school by Interim Supt. Dr. Thomas Ficarra in June 2018.

 

