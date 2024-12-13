December 14 Dickens Village Events Include Horse & Wagon Rides, Petting Farm

On Saturday, December 14, Dickens Village at Ricalton Square in Maplewood Village will feature the ever-popular horse and wagon rides, a petting farm, visits with Santa, story readings, live music and, of course, access to the Dickens Village houses which will be open for viewing.

Horse and wagon rides will return on December 21. The menorah lighting takes place on December 26.

Find more information on Dickens Village here: https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/dickens-village

December 14th 1:00 – 4:00 pm:

Horse and wagon rides & Petting farm

9:30 AM:

Breakfast with Santa at St. James’s Gate, available for purchase at St. James’s Gate

1 – 4 PM:

Visit with Santa

Dickens Village houses are open for viewing

Horse & Wagon rides

Kakfa Farm’s petting farm

1:30 PM:

Brass Quintet

2 PM – 3:30 PM:

Swing Town’s annual free holiday concert in the Burgdorff Center for Performing Arts

2:30 PM:

Holiday reading by children’s librarian Jane Fogler, The Maplewood Children’s Library