Durand-Hedden House to Host ‘Breaking Barriers in Government: Honoring Mila Jasey’ on March 3

From The Durand-Hedden House and Garden:

In honor of Women’s History Month, Durand-Hedden is proud to welcome Mila Jasey, retiring New Jersey Assemblywoman and long-time public servant, to speak on her experiences as a female legislator in state and local government and her commitment to fighting for rights, particularly for women and children.

The program will begin at The Woodland Parlor, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, at 1 pm, on Sunday, March 3. Ms. Jasey will speak and then join in a panel discussion with Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams, former Mayor Ellen Davenport, and current New Jersey Assemblywoman Garnet Hall.

Join Ms. Jasey, our panelists, and the Durand-Hedden board and staff for an informal reception at Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood beginning at 3 pm. Enjoy light refreshments, the Durand-Hedden exhibit on women’s suffrage, and shopping at the Country Store.

Pre-registration is requested at DurandHedden.org. All are welcome and the event is free. Parking is available on nearby streets at both locations.

With support from the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture.

About Durand-Hedden House and Garden

The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is Maplewood’s historical house museum, dedicated to creating engaging and informative educational programs and materials about the local history of Maplewood and surrounding communities, natural history, and other related topics.

The House, at 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, is open once a month between September and June for programs, exhibits, and events. Parking is available on nearby streets. For more information visit our website at durandhedden.org. To arrange group tours, write to info@durandhedden.org. You can also find Durand-Hedden on Facebook and Twitter.