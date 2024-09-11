MaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

‘Essex County Remembers’—Marking 23 Years Since September 11 Terrorist Attacks

In attendance were family members of Norman Rossinow and Antoinette Duger who lost their lives in the attacks of September 11, 2001.

From the Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.:

West Orange, NJ – On Wednesday, September 11, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (fifth from right) hosted the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock September 11th Memorial that marked the 23rd anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.

Standing at a ceremonial wreath with the County Executive are (from left) Guiliana Alagia from Roseland, Chief of Staff Phil Alagia, Undersheriff Amir Jones, Deputy Chief of Staff and Human Resources Director Jacqueline Jones, Commissioner Len Luciano, Commissioner President Carlos Pomares, Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Susan Rossinow whose husband Norman Rossinow lost his life, Michael DeRosa whose aunt Antoinette Duger lost her life, Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne and Commissioner Brendan Gill. (Photo by Glen Frieson)

