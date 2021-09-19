FEMA Resources for Maplewood Residents Affected by Ida

From the Township of Maplewood:

President Biden approved New Jersey’s Major Disaster Declaration request under the Stafford Act, unlocking additional federal aid for New Jersey constituents and governments. The Major Disaster Declaration was granted to the State of NJ as well as to 11 NJ Counties (Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, and Union). In addition to mobilizing emergency responses from various Federal Agencies, the Major Disaster Declaration unlocks three main streams of federal funding to affected counties via FEMA:

Individual Assistance – Assistance to individuals and households; Public Assistance – Assistance to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster damaged facilities; Hazard Mitigation Assistance – Assistance to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

Resources for Residents:

To apply for Individual Assistance, please visit https://www. disasterassistance.gov/.

disasterassistance.gov/. To learn about 24/7 counseling available through the Disaster Distress Helpline, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/ find-help/disaster-distress- helpline.

find-help/disaster-distress- helpline. For information on assistance for families and businesses as well as local resources and updates, please visit https://www.fema.gov/ disaster/4614#local-resources.

disaster/4614#local-resources. To report damage caused by the storm, please use https://nj.gov/ida. Be sure to keep all of your receipts relating to Hurricane Ida recovery.

For multilingual FEMA support, please visit https://www.fema.gov/ assistance/languages.

Additional information on the topics listed below may be found at the bottom of this website: