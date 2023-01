From Maplewood Township:

In response to resident questions and concerns regarding changes to Maplewood’s recycling services, the Department of Public Works has launched a new Recycling hotline.

Any residents with recycling concerns should call (973) 762-8120 x3300 and leave a message. All messages are automatically forwarded via email to DPW Administration, who will be checking them and responding throughout the day.

For more information about recycling in Maplewood, please visit our webpage.