Job Opening for a Part-Time SOMA Two Towns Coordinator

From the Township of Maplewood

SOMA Two Towns Coordinator – P/T Under direction of the SOMA Two Towns for All Ages Management Committee. The coordinator will perform a wide range of community outreach, planning, program assessment, program design and management functions to advance the goals of the initiative. They will work to create a sense of belonging for senior residents in the two towns and effectively provide them with valued resources, knowledge and information. Bachelor’s degree in one of the following fields: Social Work, Public Health, Community organizing, sociology, psychology or related fields. Driver’s license that is valid in New Jersey. Salary: DOQ. Please send resumes and cover letters to [email protected]. Please use “SOMA Two Towns Coordinator” in the subject line of your e-mail.

Job description below:

Age-Friendly Coordinator – P/T Position Description

SOMA Two Towns for All Ages

The Township of South Orange Village & Maplewood Township

The coordinator will perform a wide range of community outreach, planning, program assessment, program design and management functions to advance the goals of the SOMA Two Towns for All Ages initiative, a joint program to make South Orange and Maplewood age-friendly communities.

They will work in tandem with current initiative staff to create a sense of belonging by senior residents in the town and effectively provide them with valued resources, knowledge and information. Initial and ongoing tasks include advocating for programs, services and interventions that promote South Orange and Maplewood as an age-friendly community

We seek an individual who is:

a strong and energetic advocate for older adults;

familiar with a spectrum of aging, from vibrant to at-risk populations;

able to work with a high degree of self-direction;

able to communicate effectively in written and oral form; and

able to motivate, inspire and manage partnerships and relationships with residents, partner organizations and institutions, and the municipality.

Worked is performed under the supervision of the Maplewood Community Services Director and the SOMA Two Towns for All Ages Management Team. Duties listed below. As the initiative moves forward, their duties responsibilities and activities may evolve and change.

Facilitate and manage the partnership network including (1) developing goals and setting priorities, timelines and key milestones to achieve such goals; (2) providing support to the Senior Advisory Committees; and (3) sharing regular ongoing updates to the Management Team, Senior Advisory Committees and municipalities leaders.

Identify what works and what needs improvement through program monitoring.

Maintains and continues progress as an AARP livable community, as detailed under the WHO Domains of Healthy Aging.

Increase and improve the access of programs and services to older adults, including community events and programs.

Evaluate and measure the progress of the initiative and to solicit input for suggested changes.

Facilitate the recruitment and training of volunteers.

Maintain the initiatives records and files.

Work with civic associations, public and private educational agencies, and nonprofit organizations to increase sensitivity and inclusion of age family practices and policies.

Develop strategies with municipal departments to promote and sensitize Municipal Employees to the needs of older adults.

Create public awareness of the age-friendly initiative and the need to support an age friendly livability character in the municipality, including the adoption of relative public policies and practices, zoning regulations and ordinances.

Maintain communication and coordination between the municipality and other public agencies.

Utilize and maintain multiple public communication tools and methods for the initiative, including but not limited to a website, email list, postal mailing list, social media, and print media.

Maintain a working relationship with the press and editors are the internal municipal newsletters, including preparing press releases and writing anecdotal stories and articles that describe features and milestones of the initiative.

Serve as a liaison with funders and any consultants in case for the initiative.

Identify and pursue funding opportunities from private and public grants, corporate and business sponsorships, and individual contributions.

Complete tasks and submit reports and other documents to seek and maintain the initiatives age-friendly designation by outside organizations.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in one of the following fields: Social Work, Public Health, Community organizing, sociology, psychology or related fields.

Driver’s license that is valid in New Jersey.

Availability to work some weekends and evenings.

Proficient with Microsoft Word Excel and PowerPoint. Social media competency.

Applicant should have a minimum of three years of experience with the following: