Leaf Collection 2023: Schedules for South Orange, Maplewood & County Roads

The townships of Maplewood and South Orange and Essex County have announced leaf collection schedules for 2023.

South Orange started the week of Monday, October 23, while Maplewood has pushed back its start to Monday, October 30, due to the lateness of the leaf fall. Essex County starts pickup on county roads in South Orange and Maplewood during the week of October 30.

Maplewood Leaf Collection and Schedule

Please Read the Following Before Participating in This Program:

Sustainable gardening practices provide an opportunity for residents to reduce emissions and noise pollution while nourishing their property with no additional expense. Rather than blowing leaves, please consider mulch-mowing, simply mowing the leaves and allowing the shredded leaves and grass clippings to fall back into the lawn. The shredded material will decompose to organically nourish the soil and turf for stronger growth. Leaves may also be placed around shrubs, trees, garden beds and backyard compost piles. These widely accepted practices, already embraced by many residents and landscaping professionals, are in keeping with Maplewood’s Environmental Advisory Committees mission and Maplewood is Green initiatives which are dedicated to helping residents achieve safe, sustainable and appealing properties.

Gas-powered leaf blowers are prohibited year-round within the township of Maplewood effective January 1, 2023.

This prohibition includes all adapted uses of gas-powered leaf blowers such as for gutter cleaning or for the application of chemicals or products to treat bug or insect infestation.

The code was passed in response to a review of scientific data which demonstrates that gas leaf blowers and the emissions, airborne particulates, loud noise and powerful air currents they generate negatively impact public health, daily activities and environmental sustainability in the Maplewood community. The scientific data regarding the hazards of leaf blowers can be found in the ordinance.

– Maplewood Township Environmental Advisory Committee and Department of Public Works

Please note the following:

Weather and equipment failures may cause a delay in the collection schedule; delays should not be more than 1 or 2 days.

If the township gets ahead of schedule, the team may come through your section early, but will also return during your scheduled week.

No leaves shall be put in the street more than 7 days prior to your scheduled collection week.

No leaves shall be put in the street after the Sunday of your final collection week.

No plastic bags or branches may be mixed with the leaves. If evidence of such items or other waste items are found, the leaves will not be collected.

The Maplewood Department of Public Works will not collect any leaves after the last scheduled date of collection. After this date, residents are solely responsible for the disposal of their leaves.

Disposal of leaves is permitted at the Maplewood Public Works Facility (359 Boyden Avenue) for the duration of this program and until the leaf pile at our facility is removed; after removal, absolutely no further leaves will be accepted at the facility.

Maplewood Leaf Collection 2023 – 10/30/2023-12/18/2023

WEEK OF SECTIONS October 30th, 2023 1,2,3,4 November 6th, 2023 5,6,1,2 November 13th, 2023 3, 4, 5, 6 November 20th, 2023 1, 2, 3, 4 November 27th, 2023 5, 6, 1, 2 December 4th, 2023 3, 4, 5,6 December 11th, 2023 1,2,3 December 18th, 2023 4,5,6

South Orange Leaf Season Oct 23-December 11, 2023

Leaf pickup season is here and to ensure safety and efficiency for everyone, the South Orange Department of Public Works reminds residents to adhere to these guidelines and review them with landscapers.

Leaf pickup runs from October 23 – December 11, only. Do not pile leaves in the street before or after these dates.

Pile leaves no wider than 4 feet, for traffic safety, leaving a 6 – 12-inch gap between the curb and pile to allow storm water to pass to catch basins.

Do not block fire hydrants or driveways, for everyone's safety

Do not bag leaves or place tree limbs, branches, or other yard waste at the curb (or in piles) at this time. These can damage leaf processing equipment and will not be picked up during leaf season.

For County road leaf pickup schedules, contact Essex County at (973) 239-3366.

leaf pickup schedules, contact Essex County at (973) 239-3366. Follow the leaf map for when your area will be picked up. Select the “Leaf map” layer found under “Community Map” on the home page of southorange.org. Leaf Map: Green = Actively being picked up. Yellow = Put out your leaves. Next section to be picked up (5-7 days, weather permitting). Red = Not yet, we’ll be there soon (10+ days, weather permitting).

ESSEX COUNTY 2023 LEAF COLLECTION SCHEDULE FOR ESSEX COUNTY ROADS

Leaves May Be Placed in Biodegradable Bags or Swept to the Curb

Essex County, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced Essex County’s 2023 Leaf Collection Schedule for County Roads. Residents whose properties are on County Roads may place their leaves in biodegradable bags or sweep the loose leaves into piles at the curb.

To organize leaf collection on County roads, Essex County is divided into four sectors. There will be three pickups in each section of the County. DiVincenzo has asked residents on County roads to check the county leaf collection schedule and coordinate their fall cleanup activities with the County. Leaves should be swept to the curb or placed in biodegradable bags at the curb no more than seven days before the scheduled pickup time. In addition, residents are asked to pile leaves at least 10 feet from a storm drain.

The following schedule lists the four sectors, the municipalities included in each section and the collection times when leaves will be picked up in each section.

Section I: ( Cedar Grove, Millburn and West Orange ) Monday, October 23 to Saturday, October 28; Monday, November 20 to Wednesday, November 22; and Monday, December 18 to Saturday, December 23.

) Monday, October 23 to Saturday, October 28; Monday, November 20 to Wednesday, November 22; and Monday, December 18 to Saturday, December 23. Section II: ( South Orange and Maplewood ) Monday, October 30 to Saturday, November 4; Monday, November 27 to Saturday, December 2; and Tuesday, December 26 to Saturday, December 30.

) Monday, October 30 to Saturday, November 4; Monday, November 27 to Saturday, December 2; and Tuesday, December 26 to Saturday, December 30. Section III: ( Belleville and East Orange ) Monday, November 6 to Saturday, November 11; Monday, December 4 to Saturday, December 9; and Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to Saturday, January 6, 2024 (The last pick up will be made only if it is needed).

) Monday, November 6 to Saturday, November 11; Monday, December 4 to Saturday, December 9; and Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to Saturday, January 6, 2024 (The last pick up will be made only if it is needed). Section IV: (Irvington, Newark and Orange) Monday, November 13 to Saturday, November 18; Monday, December 11 to Saturday, December 16; and Monday, January 8, 2024, to Saturday, January 13, 2024 (The last pick up will be made only if it is needed).

Essex County has entered into shared services agreements with Bloomfield, Caldwell, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Montclair, North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona and West Caldwell. In these municipalities, the local Department of Public Works will collect leaves on County roads. If your property is located on a County road in one of these towns, please consult your municipal Public Works Department for more information or to obtain a schedule.

Residents who have questions about the leaf collection schedule may call the Essex County Department of Public Works at 973-226-8500, Ext. 0.