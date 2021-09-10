Maplewood

Maplewood Continues Post-Ida Curbside Bulk Pickup

by Deborah Engel
written by Deborah Engel
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Bulk pick up for Tropical Storm Ida items continues in Maplewood with section 6 scheduled for Friday, September 10 and section 5 scheduled for Saturday, September 11. Pickups will continue thereafter, mirroring leaf pick up, and Mayor Frank McGehee noted that communications and maps about the continuing bulk pick up service will be sent out daily. A bulk drop off day is also scheduled for Saturday September 18.

Mayor McGehee also noted that FEMA has done spot assessments throughout Essex County and he continues to push to ensure Maplewood is included to make residents, businesses and the municipality eligible for funds. Currently, only six out of 21 counties have received FEMA status.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Township Committee Approves DeHart Park Artificial Turf...

Maple Terrace Residents Decry Storm Drain Situation in...

OBITUARY: Patrick A. Jeffrey, 55, Family Man and...

Three Maplewood Families Get Uncluttered on HGTV’s ‘Hot...

PHOTOS: Columbia High Football Roars to Season-Opening Victory...

Pollock Properties Group & SOMA Sport and Social...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE