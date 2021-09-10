Maplewood Continues Post-Ida Curbside Bulk Pickup

Bulk pick up for Tropical Storm Ida items continues in Maplewood with section 6 scheduled for Friday, September 10 and section 5 scheduled for Saturday, September 11. Pickups will continue thereafter, mirroring leaf pick up, and Mayor Frank McGehee noted that communications and maps about the continuing bulk pick up service will be sent out daily. A bulk drop off day is also scheduled for Saturday September 18.

Mayor McGehee also noted that FEMA has done spot assessments throughout Essex County and he continues to push to ensure Maplewood is included to make residents, businesses and the municipality eligible for funds. Currently, only six out of 21 counties have received FEMA status.