Maplewood Committee Approves Fireworks for Juneteenth and July 4 Celebrations

On June 5, the Maplewood Township Committee authorized fireworks at both a Juneteenth event on June 21, as well as for the 4th of July.

Both fireworks displays will take place in Maplewood Memorial Park.

4th of July

Township Committee member Vic De Luca said that the 4th of July celebration in Maplewood was “coming back strong this year. We’ve been growing it a little bit every year and this year we hope to bring back a lot of activities that we’ve had in the past.”

July 4 fireworks and other activities returned in 2023 after being canceled or curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organization of the event has been taken over by the township after the July 4th committee that formerly spearheaded the event was disbanded.

De Luca said that “tentatively we’re scheduled to have a 5K race, our bike parade from Maplewood Village to Memorial Park. We’ll have kids races there. We’re going to do a baking contest which we’re going to be moving over to DeHart [Park on Burnett Avenue] — try to get both sides of town involved in this activity. We’re going to have an ice cream contest over at DeHart. We may have a couple of other things there. And then coming back to Memorial, we have some music and then fireworks between 9 and 9:30 p.m.”

Juneteenth (events on June 19, June 21 & June 23)

This year, both South Orange and Maplewood will be hosting joint Juneteenth events.

Zakiyyah Williams, director of Maplewood’s Division of Arts & Culture, reports that Juneteenth observations will include a Flag Raising Ceremony on Wednesday, June 19 — the traditional date of Juneteenth — at 12:00pm at Maplewood Town Hall, and a Derby Style Picnic on Friday, June 21 from 4:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m., with a fireworks display at 9:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park Amphitheater.

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race is also hosting Juneteenth event at Durand-Hedden House in Maplewood on July 23: “Celebrate Juneteenth at this annual community event with historical reenactors, performances, and children’s activities. Visit the museum display to learn about the history of enslaved people in New Jersey. The Durand-Hedden House & Garden Association and the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invite all to celebrate this important holiday on the beautiful grounds surrounding Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood. Food will be available for sale. Click here to register in advance.”

Download (PDF, 128KB)