Maplewood Dems to Host Virtual Public Forum with Dafis & DeLuca March 13

From Ian Grodman:

The Maplewood Democratic Committee will host a virtual public forum on Monday, March 13, at 7:30 pm to meet and ask questions of Township Committee candidates seeking the endorsement of the MDC for the June Primary Election. The MDC will meet the following week to vote on the endorsements. Petitions for all those wanting to run in the June Primary are due on March 27 in the Township Clerk’s Office.

The only candidates who have sought the MDC endorsement are Dean Dafis and Vic DeLuca. I personally am pleased that they have done so as they are exceptional candidates and public servants. It is disappointing, however, that despite our increased efforts to engage and get more people interested in running, more people have not turned out.

Those wishing to attend should email hello@maplewooddemocrats.org

Thank you,

Ian Grodman

Maplewood Democratic Committee Chair