Maplewood: Flash Flood Watch Through Tuesday; Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain Possible

From Maplewood Township:

A flash flood watch has been issued across New Jersey from 8:00pm Monday, October 25, until 5:00pm Tuesday, October 26.

As a slow-moving coastal storm brings damaging winds and heavy rain to the area, the National Weather Service predicts roughly 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain across the state. Up to 4 inches of rain and flooding are possible, especially near creeks, streams, urban areas, and areas with poor drainage. Rainfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times.

The Township is taking preemptive steps to minimize flooding by cleaning catch basins today and moving barricades into place to close roads. Portions of Valley Street and the Rutgers & Burnett intersection are two areas of particular concern. The Township will also be bringing in additional overnight staffing to address flooding or tree problems as they arise. The Police Department will be sending out Nixle alerts with road closures.

Residents in affected areas are asked to continue monitoring the forecast and remain prepared to act if needed. Maplewood residents are asked to remain indoors and report instances of flooding to the Maplewood Police non-emergency line at 973-762-3400.

A list of impacted counties can be found below:

Atlantic

Ocean

Burlington

Middlesex

Cape May

Monmouth

Sussex

Warren

Somerset

Mercer

Passaic

Bergen

Hudson

Essex

Union

Morris

Hunterdon

For additional information, please consult the National Weather Service.