Maplewood Issues Tropical Storm Debby Update Friday, August 9

From Maplewood Township:

Tropical Storm Debby Update – Friday, August 9, 2024

Post Date: 08/09/2024 2:49 PM

The Maplewood Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor potential impacts of Tropical Storm Debby. The morning report from the National Weather Service included heavy rain, possible flooding and wind gusts.

During the storm, Township Departments will be prepared to address problems that arise. Please call the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-1234 to report flooding, fallen trees, downed wires, and other storm-related problems. If you need emergency shelter or a cooling center, call the police at 973-762-1234.

Call 911 to report a health or medical emergency or a fire.

Below is information from PSE&G:

In advance of the storm, PSE&G crews performed system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies to fulfill our commitment to bring customers safe and reliable service regardless of extreme weather conditions.

Stay connected:

Download the PSE&G mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications at com/outagecenter.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to 4PSEG (47734). You can also report your outage through our app or on our website at com/myaccount.

Follow PSE&G on Facebook, Instagram (@PSEG) and Twitter (@PSEGdelivers) for updates before, during and after the storm.

Visit PSE&G’s Outage Map for the latest in outage info, restoration times and crew locations across New Jersey at com/outagecenter.

To report an outage by phone, call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734).

Storm Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines, and don’t go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately contact PSE&G, at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734), via our mobile app or our website, to report downed wires and dial 911 if an immediate hazard exists.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don’t drive over – and don’t stand near – downed power lines.

Downed lines can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

