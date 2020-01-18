Maplewood Issues Winter Weather Advisory & Code Blue in Effect 10 AM Jan 18 Thru 1 AM Jan 19

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE…Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. The most likely time of development for snow will be in the early to mid afternoon. Snow will change to rain in the evening, possibly sooner along the south shore of Long Island. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

The Township of Maplewood operates a warming station located at the DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave which will be staffed from 10 am until 8 pm Saturday, January 18.

Recreation activities scheduled after 12 PM on Saturday will be cancelled. The previous e-mail incorrectly stated all recreation activities were cancelled.

What you can do now:

Be ready to communicate about your situation.

Make sure you have a family emergency plan.

Review storm preparation tips; visit https://nj.pseg.com/ safetyandreliability/ stormsafety.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

Compile a list of emergency phone numbers; include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG.

Go to pseg.com/myaccount to sign up to report outages online and to check restoration progress.

Go to pseg.com/outagecenter to check the “Outage Map,” which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.

You can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 4PSEG (47734).

Stay away from downed wires:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires. Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything it might be in contact with. If a wire falls on or near your car, stay inside the car, call 911, and do not get out until PSE&G de-energizes the line. If you MUST get out of the vehicle because it is on fire, jump as far as possible away from the vehicle, with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and hop or shuffle away.

Other important safety notes:

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you have alerted PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit pseg.com/life.