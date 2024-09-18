Maplewood Leaders Reject Political Violence, Voice Support for Haitian Immigrants

Former Maplewood Mayor and current Township Committee member Victor DeLuca utilized his official update at the Sept. 17 Maplewood Township Committee to denounce political violence, disinformation, and the racist targeting of immigrant groups.

DeLuca was joined in his denunciations by other members of the Township Committee who were present.

“We all agree that we have to call out the political violence that we’ve seen in this campaign,” said DeLuca, referring to the U.S. Presidential campaign.

“We’ve had an attempted assassination of the former president. This was the second time. We must speak out against violence, and we need to ban these assault weapons that are being used. We cannot allow bullets to replace ballots,” said DeLuca. “If we don’t like something, we need to vote that out.”

DeLuca also decried “political violence that’s based on lies and rhetoric in the campaign, and the lies and rhetoric that have targeted the Haitian community.”

“In Springfield, Ohio, and across the country, we’re seeing bomb threats. We’re seeing schools closed, hospitals closed. Classes are being virtual because people are afraid to send their children to the schools. Municipal buildings are closed. The governor, the mayor, the city manager, the police are all saying these are not substantiated allegations,” said DeLuca. ”

DeLuca took the opportunity to say that he stood in support of the local Haitian community “right here in Maplewood and in Essex County. We stand with you just like we’ve stood with other groups that are being challenged and being targeted.”

“This has to stop,” DeLuca concluded.” We have to stop targeting Haitians and other immigrant groups. And we have to get on with the business of keeping our country together not divided. Political violence has to stop. … We can’t use bullets. Let’s use ballots.”

Mayor Nancy Adams concurred: “Not to speak for my colleagues, but I can’t imagine there’s a bit of disagreement with what you just said. We’ve all been watching it, as we worry about not just Haitians, but people of color who are being lumped in. And the race baiting that’s going on is really sad for our country. Hopefully we can move past that.”

Former Mayor and current TC member Dean Dafis echoed DeLuca and Adams: “I’ve been thinking about our Haitian community here in Maplewood these past few days since the racist and hateful rhetoric has been spewing before us in public, on TV and social media and so on and so forth. Hate’s never the answer. Violence is never the answer, as Mr. DeLuca said so eloquently. The answer is always at the ballot box. So we have to do everything that we can to get out the vote and to encourage people to raise their voices with their ballot this November 5th. It is so absolutely critical.”