Maplewood Mayor Reports Another Coronavirus Death, 15 New Cases

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening,

We are saddened to announce the loss of another member of our community due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. They were 76 years-old.

The Maplewood Public Health Division had 15 more cases today bringing our total COVID-19 coronavirus cases to 176 including today’s tragic loss and our 9 previously reported deaths. Today’s cases range from 31 and 93 years of age. Of our previous cases, 3 more have fully recovered bringing our total fully recovered cases to 52. As of yesterday (4/16), we had a 45% positive test rate. This is based on our 161 confirmed cases out of 361 tests. Again, this is as of yesterday.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 78,467 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 9,672 in Essex County.

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for all cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

Testing Sites

There are currently 66 testing sites across the state, including State-sponsored and private facilities. To locate the nearest testing site, specifics on how to get a test, and hours of operation click:

https://covid19.nj.gov/search.html?query=Testing+Centers+in+NJ

Emergency Childcare for Essential Workers

The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges is now offering licensed emergency childcare for all essential workers at no cost. Families will need to complete required health forms upon registering, depending on their child’s age. The YMCA is taking extra safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including temperature checks of children upon entry by a nurse, monitoring children for symptoms of illness throughout the day, and enhanced daily cleaning and disinfection of surfaces. Learn more here. Emergency Childcare

Mayor Frank