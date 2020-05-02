Maplewood Mayor Reports Death of 85-Year-Old from COVID-19

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Morning,

Here are the Maplewood Public Health Division numbers for Thursday and Friday.

We are saddened to report that we lost a resident last week who was 85. Based on the reporting process in coordination with the state, we are officially reportng this unfortunate loss today. Our prayers are with the family.

Total Deaths: 21 (+1 )

Total Cases: 259 (Just 1 new case, age 56.)

Total recovered cases: 118 (+32!)

Positive test rate: 43%

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 121,190

Essex County confirmed cases: 13,994.

State aggregate data resources:

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/ncov.shtml. click under “daily case summary updates.”

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/covid2019_dashboard. shtml Click the Demographics tab.

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19.

Here’s additional news you can use…

Shop Small Business Today!

Today is our first Small Business Saturday. Support local businesses in Maplewood Village, on Springfield Avenue, in South Orange Village Center and beyond!

The business districts have listed open businesses on their respective websites:

SPRINGFIELD AVE MAPLEWOOD OPEN BUSINESSES

MAPLEWOOD VILLAGE OPEN BUSINESSES

SOUTH ORANGE OPEN BUSINESSES

Support Service Industry Employees

Today MAPSO Virtual Tip Jar, a digital platform designed to support service industry employees directly affected by COVID-19 launched!

The platform provides residents with the opportunity to support local service employees that have always been there to serve us with a direct-to-account “tipping” for to their personal PayPal, Cash App and Venmo banking apps through www.mapsotipjar.com

The philanthropic idea was inspired by the DC Virtual Tip Jar, and spearheaded by Maplewood residents Susan Greeley and Chris Danuser. The team brought on Brian Castell, CEO of Bizzo.co who generously provided technology services and expertise.

Maplewood Parks and Recreation

The governor issued Executive Order 133 regarding state and county parks. However, Maplewood municipal parks have been open throughout the closures for passive and no-contact recreation, such as walking or jogging or exercise by yourself or with your family. Playgrounds, tennis courts, paddle ball courts, and basketball courts will remain closed. No organized or contact sports or activities will be allowed and social distancing of 6 feet should be maintained. Please think about safety and consideration of others and make good choices. If you find an area of our parks too crowded and you cannot keep a solid 6ft distance, come back when it is less crowded and wear a mask.

Allowable Activities

Hiking

Walking

Running

Jogging

Biking

Bird watching

Remaining Closed

Picnic Areas (no picnicking)

Playgrounds

Exercise Stations

Swimming

Restrooms/Pavilions

Basketball,Tennis and Paddle Ball Courts

Skateboard park

Face | Covering Recommendations

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Mayor Frank