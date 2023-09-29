Maplewood OEM Issues Flood Watch for Friday, September 29

From Maplewood Township:

A flood watch has been issued until 6AM Saturday morning. Per the NWS:

“A widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected, with localized amounts of 5 to 7 inches possible. -Rainfall rates of 1 to 2″/hr likely in heaviest rainfall axis, with rates in excess of 2″/hr possible. -Flooding will be exacerbated in coastal areas where heavy rainfall coincides with this morning and evening high tides. -The exact axis of excessive rainfall is still uncertain, but those in the watch areas should prepare for the potential of considerable flooding.”

In preparation for the storm, Maplewood Department of Public Works Crews have cleared drainage intakes and are cleaning sewer lines that get backed up. No reported trees or wires down at this time. DPW is prepared to address any problems that come up. In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234.

From PSE&G:

Customers should prepare, be cautious and stay alert to their surroundings during and after storms.

Customer safety:

• Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines, and don’t go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately contact PSE&G, at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734), via our mobile app or our website, to report downed wires and dial 911 if an immediate hazard exists.

• Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don’t drive over – and don’t stand near – downed power lines.

• Downed lines can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

• To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

• If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.

Stay connected:

