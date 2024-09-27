Maplewood Police: 20-Year-Old Woman Threatened With Knife on Park Avenue

The Maplewood Police are reporting that a 20-year-old female who was walking toward her vehicle, was approached and threatened by three juveniles, one of whom brandished a knife, at 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 on Park Avenue.

One of the three juveniles reportedly came toward the woman and said, “Let me get in the car,” but fled with the others when she dialed 9-1-1 on her phone.

A 14-year-old matching the description of one of the alleged assailants was apprehended by police, but could not be positively identified by the victim and was released to guardians.

According to police, the “Victim did not sustain any injuries in this incident, and no property was taken.”

Police are asking anyone with relevant information or video to contact Detective Baez at 973-761-7920 or email Cbaez@maplwoodnj.gov.

On Thursday September 26, 2024 at approximately 8:06 p.m., the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a 20-year-old female who was walking towards her vehicle on Park Ave, when she was approached by three unknown black male juveniles wearing all black clothing.

One of the juveniles brandished a knife towards her and stated “let me get in the car”. The 3 unknown males then fled from the area once they observed the female beginning to call 911. As Maplewood Officers were responding to the area, they observed a suspect matching the description they were given by the caller. When Officer’s attempted to stop the suspect, he fled on foot where he was eventually apprehended after a foot pursuit through backyards.

The suspect apprehended was positively identified as a 14-year-old juvenile male. The victim at that time was unable to positively identify the juvenile that was apprehended. The juvenile was transported to Police HQ for safekeeping where he was eventually released to a guardian. Victim did not sustain any injuries in this incident, and no property was taken.

At this time there are no charges filed and remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Baez at 973-761-7920 or email Cbaez@maplwoodnj.gov