Maplewood Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Female Suspect in Springfield Ave 7-Eleven Robbery

After sending out a Nixle alert at 7:54 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, stating, “There is police activity in the area of Springfield Avenue and Tuscan Street,” Maplewood Police followed up with the following release, explaining that their had been a robbery at the Springfield Avenue 7-Eleven. An arrest was made.

From Detective Lieutenant Michael Palmerezzi:

On Saturday December 14, 2024 at approximately 7:40 am, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 711, located at 1711 Springfield Avenue. A 16-year-old female from Maplewood, dressed in all black with her face covered entered the store, where she demanded the clerk empty the register. When the clerk refused, she displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

After the victim fled the area, officers stopped someone matching her description. The victim was able to make positive identification. Officers then arrested the suspect, later determining the handgun was a fake. No injuries were reported during the encounter. The suspect has been charged with one count of robbery and transported to the Essex County Youth House.