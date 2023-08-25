Maplewood Police: Tip Jar Stolen at New Springfield Ave. Ice Cream Shop

From Maplewood Police Department:

August 19th – Theft from Business: On this date MPD officers responded to 1611 Springfield Avenue (Honey & Hive Artisanal Ice Cream) for a report of a theft of a tip jar containing approximately $30.00. Officers were advised that an unknown individual (described as an African American male wearing a black tee shirt, light colored shorts and a white sling bag across his chest) entered the establishment, removed the tip jar from the front counter and then left heading east bound on Springfield Avenue. Upon further investigation, Romario Francois of Irvington was identified as the unknown individual that removed the tip jar and subsequently charged with Theft.

August 19th – Bicycle Theft: On this date MPD officers were flagged down by an employee of the Wawa (1511 Springfield Avenue) who reported that he rode his bicycle to work and left it unsecured in the rear parking lot at 2:00pm. Upon leaving at 6:30pm, the employee noticed the bicycle was missing from where it was left. MPD Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

August 21st – Shoplifting Arrest: On this date MPD officers responded to 1713 Springfield Avenue (Dollar Tree) on the report of a shoplifting in progress. MPD Central Dispatch provided a description of the unknown individual at which time patrols observed the individual walking east bound in front of 1633 Springfield Avenue. MPD officers made contact with Quadir Harris of Newark who admitted to shoplifting in the Dollar Tree. MPD Officers recovered the proceeds taken from the Dollar Tree and returned to same. Harris was ultimately charged with Shoplifting and released from custody with a pending court date.

August 21st – Residential Burglary: On this date MPD officers responded to a residence on 44th Street for a reported residential burglary in which the front door to the residence was forced open. The homeowner reported that she left the residence unoccupied at approximately 8:00 am and upon returning at 7:00 pm observed the damage to the front door. After conducting an interior/exterior walkthrough to confirm the residence was still unoccupied and safe for re-entry, MPD officers then conducted a canvass of the surrounding area and was provided video footage of a Ram 2500 pickup truck (blue and gray front end, and black rear end) park on 44th Street at which point the vehicle’s passenger (dressed in all black with white lettering on the shirt) exited the vehicle and walked directly to the victim’s front door and proceeded to kick the front door several times ultimately forcing entry to the residence. Once making entrance, the vehicle’s driver (wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts) exited the vehicle and entered the residence. After two minutes inside of the residence both driver and passenger return to their vehicle and proceed to drive onto Chancellor Avenue into Irvington. MPD Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

August 21st – Residential Burglary (Arrest): On this date MPD officers responded to an unoccupied/vacant residence on Tuscan Street on the report of an unknown individual inside. MPD officers found the rear kitchen door to be open and observed an African American male later identified as Romario Francois of Irvington, standing inside holding a knife. Romario complied with officer’s commands to place the knife down without incident and was taken into custody. Francois was ultimately charged with both Burglary and Criminal Mischief and transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility without incident.

August 22nd – Theft from Motor Vehicle: On this date MPD officers responded to Menzel Avenue for a theft of a work bag from a motor vehicle. The vehicle owner parked at 11:00 am and approximately 15 minutes later upon returning to the work van noticed the front passenger window shattered and his black Nike drawstring bag (containing various items) missing from the front seat. MPD Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

August 22nd – Theft from Motor Vehicle: On this date a resident from Hughes Street filed a citizen’s report documenting a past tense theft from a motor vehicle. The resident reported that on August 19th, the vehicle was parked (unsecured) at his residence and an unknown person entered same and removed a backpack containing an Apple iPad and a laptop computer at some point during the overnight hours. MPD Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

August 22nd – Theft of Package: On this date a resident from Meadowbrook Place filed a citizen’s report documenting a residential package theft. The resident reported that on August 21st at 11:00 am a package was delivered to the front porch of the residence. According to the resident, approximately 15 minutes later an unknown individual walked up to the front porch, removed the package then walked to the side of the residence and opened it. The package and the contents were discarded on the side of the residence by the unknown individual who fled on foot toward Elmwood Avenue and out of view. MPD Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.