Maplewood Seeks Developers for Housing with at Least 50% Affordable Units

After Gov. Phil Murphy signed the “most significant housing legislation in four decades” on March 20, Maplewood leaders are taking a proactive approach to meeting the township’s prospective affordable housing requirement.

Following the bill’s passage in March, Maplewood Township Committee members discussed how the law could force the township’s hand in allowing for more large-scale multi-unit apartment buildings, but could also provide much-needed additional housing — and pave the way for development in surrounding townships that have lagged in meeting their obligations.

Last week, the township posted a Request for Expression of Interest — or RFEI — actively courting developers to build multi-unit affordable housing with at least 50 percent of units as affordable, and promising to aid developers with “assistance and support,” including “expedited construction reviews and inspections, zoning or regulatory changes, property tax incentives, and property assessment cap,” as well as possible project funding and help in identifying potential sites.

Maplewood Township Committee member Vic De Luca noted that the township is expecting that, due to the new affordable housing law, “Maplewood will have a higher number of required affordable units in the 2025 round of the state’s fair share housing rules. For the past 25 years, the Township has met its affordable housing requirements because it was the right thing to do. It still is. The RFEI is a tool to find developers interested in joining with Maplewood to provide more affordable housing units in town.”

The RFEI reads as follows:

“The Township of Maplewood, N.J. (Township) invites non-profit and for-profit housing developers (Developers) to express their interest in developing affordable housing in Maplewood. The Township is seeking to increase the number of affordable units in Maplewood to serve families meeting the regional income limits by household size as prepared by the Affordable Housing Professionals of New Jersey. Affordable units may be in new or rehabilitated buildings and may be for rent or sale. The Township prefers multi-unit, mixed-income development with at least fifty percent (50%) of the units being affordable. Properties for construction or rehabilitation of the affordable units are to be acquired by Developers in the private marketplace.

The Township will assist Developers with technical assistance and support. Among the tools the Township may use are expedited construction reviews and inspections, zoning or regulatory changes, property tax incentives, and property assessment caps during the years of deed restriction. The Township may consider the possibility of providing project funding to Developers but shall not be obligated or expected to do so. The Township will assist Developers in identifying potential sites for building or rehabilitation, including within redevelopment areas.

RFEI documents may be accessed by sending an email to vdeluca@maplewoodnj.gov with your name, business name, address, telephone number, fax number, and email address to be used if addenda are required. There will be no charge for the RFEI Documents.

Village Green asked De Luca how the 50% minimum housing requirement related to the township’s previous 15% affordable requirement for multi-unit developments. De Luca responded, “The 15% set aside is for affordable units in market rate apartment buildings. These buildings are developer driven and primarily built for the market units.”

De Luca continued, “In this Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) process, the Township is looking for developer partners, either nonprofit or for profit, who are interested primarily in affordable units. The preference is small to medium scale apartment buildings that will have a minimum of 50% affordable units. The Township may incentivize the developer by helping to secure state housing funding, providing a contribution from the Township‘s affordable housing trust, and/or agreeing to a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT). The amount of the PILOT, if any, will be based on the number of affordable units and state regulations governing how a municipality can support affordable housing.”

