Maplewood & South Orange Memorial Day 2024 Remembrances Include Ceremonies, Parade, Duck Race

Maplewood and South Orange will be marking Memorial Day with celebrations both somber and joyous, including speeches, a parade, and duck races.

South Orange

South Orange will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27 from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at Memorial Rock (by the South Orange Duck Pond in Meadowland Park. The town invites residents to “join us in remembrance and gratitude as we come together to pay tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.”

Maplewood

The Township of Maplewood will have a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony at the Maplewood Municipal Building on Monday, May 27. Maplewood groups and organizations participating will include veterans, the Columbia High School Band, Scout groups, recreation youth teams, and service clubs.

The parade begins at 9:00 a.m. from West Parker Avenue (student parking lot).

The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Jerry Ryan Plaza (Maplewood Town Hall).

In case of inclement weather, the Maplewood parade will be cancelled, and a Nixle notification will be sent out. To sign up, please follow this link: https://www.everbridge.com/products/nixle/.

The Maplewood Parade Route is as follows: Up West Parker and left onto Maplewood Avenue, through Maplewood Village, left onto Baker Street to the end, then left onto Valley Street, past the Crescents, and on to the Jerry Ryan Plaza at Maplewood Town Hall. In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held indoors at Town Hall in the Township Committee Room. Click here to view the 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony agenda.

South Mountain YMCA Duck Race

The 25th Anniversary Maplewood Duck Race takes place Memorial Day, May 27 starting at 11 a.m. (following the Memorial Day Ceremony at Maplewood Town Hall). Join the South Mountain YMCA on the banks of the river in Memorial Park (at Oakview Avenue_ and cheer ducks to victory and prizes.

Each year, the Y selects, based on applications, a qualifying local non-profit to receive 20%, up to $5,000 of the proceeds, for the Ellie and Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant.

Find more information about the Duck Race here: https://www.metroymcas.org/south-mountain-ymca/duck-race/