Maplewood Township will hold its annual reorganization meeting on Saturday, January 1 at noon sharp.

The meeting of the Township Committee will be a remote meeting and will be broadcast live on the township’s Youtube Channel and via Zoom beginning at 12:00 p.m.

There will be no live broadcast on FIOS 24 or Comcast 35 due to the remote nature of the meeting.

To join the meeting please go to : : https://twp-maplewood-nj-us.zoom.us/j/93239164124?pwd=bmJoYWpjclgwWnJaTH…

See the full agenda here:

Download (PDF, 786KB)