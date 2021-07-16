Maplewood to Launch Six-Month Composting Pilot Beginning September 1

From Maplewood Township:

Maplewood Township is hosting a six-month composting pilot program beginning September 1, 2021. The program will collect organic waste from 55 participating households, who will commit to bringing their waste to the Department of Public Works (DPW) lot at 359 Boyden Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040.

From the DPW lot, the compost will be collected weekly for transportation to a commercial composting facility in Andover, NJ. All selected participants will pay a one-time registration fee of $50. Registration cost includes all needed materials and trainings.

If you are interested in participating in the pilot program, please submit your information using our Google Form: www.tinyurl.com/ maplewoodcompost. Participants will be chosen via lottery, with equal representation from each of Maplewood’s six DPW sections. Participation in the program is dependent on form submission, payment of registration fee, and participation in a mandatory virtual training. A waitlist will be maintained once the program reaches capacity.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.twp. maplewood.nj.us/department- engineering-and-public-works/ webforms/maplewood-compost- pilot.