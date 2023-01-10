GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood Township Committee Chairs & Liaisons Named for 2023

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Amid the ceremonies and speeches at the January 1 Reorganization Meeting, the Maplewood Township Committee also approved the township committee chairs and liaisons for 2023.

See the list below.

Note that some acronyms are used in the list. “CEED” stands for Committee on Entrepreneurship and Economic Development. “EPWP” is Engineering, Public Works & Planning. “OEM” is the Office of Emergency Management. “BOE” is Board of Education. “SAP SID” is Springfield Avenue Partnership Special Improvement District.

Contact TC members at:

Download (PDF, 46KB)

