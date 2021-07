From Maplewood Township:

Since Maplewood’s last recycling guidelines were published in 2018, the Township’s recycling program has undergone some changes. Most notably, Maplewood’s curbside recycling program now accepts #5 plastics. To provide residents with the most accurate information, an updated guide for recycling within the Township is now available on Maplewood’s website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/recycling/pages/ residential-curbside-recycling . The guide, which has been published in English, Spanish, and Creole, can also be found below: