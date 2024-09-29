Maplewood Village Alliance Welcomes Three New Merchants at 145 Dunnell Road

From The Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) is proud to welcome three new merchants to 145 Dunnell Road. On Friday September 27, the MVA hosted a ribbon cutting reception for three businesses now located at this beautiful historic space in Maplewood. The ribbon cuttings celebrated each business, with a reception at their new location. Township Council members and MVA Trustees were also present to join in the festivities.

145 Dunnell Road offers light-filled spaces, high ceilings, and Memorial Park’s view, perfect for inspiring and sparking creativity in the merchants at their new work homes.

New Merchants

AV Luxury

AV Luxury Design creates intelligent spaces by seamlessly integrating technology into homes and businesses. Specializing in architectural lighting, hidden audio, and smart home automation, they deliver design-driven systems that enhance everyday living. Founded by Abiola and Lilan Amusan, the company combines over 20 years of expertise with a passion for blending innovation and aesthetics.

Maybelle NYC

Maybelle NYC celebrates modern love with unique, reimagined vintage bridal fashion. The sustainable bespoke pieces not only connect the magic of the past to the joy of the present, but also contribute to a greener future. Whether you choose a ready-to-wear gown from the collection, redesign your heirloom, or opt for a custom creation, Maybelle NYC celebrates and supports you. Owner and designer Christine Oliver offers years of fashion design experience to make your vision a reality.

Sherry Sacks

Artist Sherry Sacks has been making things – music, art, solo travel adventures and global connections – since receiving her first drum kit as a teenager. It is with this lens that she sees the world, creating paintings and wearable art, now offered in her new brick and mortar space. With a formal background in education, Sherry pivoted to artmaking and community based programming. She rejects any formal boundaries and strives for autonomy in not only form but process while staying open to collaboration and possibilities.

Existing Merchants

These three businesses join long standing businesses at 145 Dunnell Road – the Maplewood Mercantile, Nelson’s Automotive, Clawson Architects, and Clawson Cabinets. All extend a warm welcome to the new merchants at this location.

Nelson’s Automotive offers automotive repair services for cars and is the anchor of this unique building. The building was originally a 1920s-era auto garage warehouse and Nelson’s remains such to this day. The other warehouse spaces within the building offer an individual place for each of the other tenants occupying this building. Each business enjoys the original wood features, high ceilings, large windows and a view of Memorial Park.

The Maplewood Mercantile is an art collective marketplace of creative makers, with four business owners inside:

Salvage Style by Amy Hughes

Anna Herbst Photography by Anna Herbst

Piper Kupersmith by Piper Talismanpipe

The Collector by Emma O’Shea

Clawson Cabinets and Clawson Architects, a family run business, offers unique services in both custom cabinet designs and architects. The founding architect partners are a husband and wife team (Marvin & Rene Clawson). Together they manage a full team of skilled architects, engineers, and interior designers to provide a full service, one stop shop for all architect, design and renovation needs.

The MVA thanks Maplewood Township for their support in attending the ribbon cuttings. Remember to support and shop local.