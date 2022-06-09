Maplewood Votes to Fully Fund Pool Pals — Providing Pool Membership for 33 Families

The Maplewood Township Committee voted on June 8 to cover any outstanding costs for 33 families in need who have applied to the Maplewood Pool Pals fund for a 2022 summer membership at the Maplewood Community Pool.

The cost of a membership for a family of two parents and 2-5 children is $495 for the 2022 season.

The vote came after Mayor Dean Dafis lauded the work of pool advisory committee member Melissa Renny in raising money for the fund, which was created in 2010 by Maplewood residents Carol and Victor Gallo to “offer assistance to our neighbors who may not otherwise be able to enjoy the pool season.” Community members can contribute to Pool Pals here. The application deadline for applying for assistance for the 2022 season was May 27.

“I want to give a major, major shoutout to Melissa Renny,” said Dafis. “Melissa took it upon herself to go out and fundraise for Pool Pals. She took us from $4,000 and change to about $9,000. That’s exceptional and tremendous.”

“However even with the $9,000, we might have a little bit of a shortfall in terms of being able to meet all the needs of the households that need assistance.” Dafis said there were 33 applications being reviewed and processed by social services.

“I’m gonna be asking you all for your support to have the township cover whatever shortfall there is,” said Dafis, adding that it would be “a small amount and certainly with everything we talk about with equity and justice … we shouldn’t shut out a household because of this.”

Dafis was referencing conversations this spring centering around providing swim lesson to all children as a matter of equity, including discussions about the shuttered Columbia High School pool which is scheduled to be converted into a student commons.

“So if we can do it, I ask for your support,” said Dafis, regarding fully funding Pool Pals. “Is there support?”

Deputy Mayor Vic DeLuca replied: “Second! Second! Second your motion.”

Before voting, TC member Jamaine Cripe asked the Mayor if she could comment.

“There’s a thread conversation on Facebook making it seem that pool memberships are luxuries,” said Cripe. “In these excessively hot summers that we’ve had for the last few years, having access to have a way to cool yourself and your children is not a luxury, and I just wanted to say that out loud. Pool membership is not a luxury. Particularly for families who can’t afford to pay for it out of pocket. It’s something they need.”

Dafis, DeLuca and TC member Nancy Adams voted yes. Cripe voted, “Absolutely.” (TC member Frank McGehee was absent.) The motion passed 4-0.