March 22: Maplewood Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 9

From Maplewood Township:

March 22, 2020

Good evening,

Maplewood Public Health Division Report

The NJ Department of Health has reported 1,914 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey including 172 in Essex County and 9 cases in Maplewood. The two new cases are a 63 year old male and a 30 year old male. The 63 year old is receiving medical care and the 30 year old is self isolating and the household is self monitoring.

Each person’s recent contact history is being investigated by the Maplewood Public Health Division. They are contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed and coordinating with other local health departments and health care providers.

Again, if you are feeling sick with cough and fever, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for guidance on how to manage your symptoms and if you can manage your symptoms (cough and fever) from home, please do so.

If you are a close contact with a suspected or known case of coronavirus and have questions on what to do, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division, (973) 762-8120. You can also call 2-1-1 or the state coronavirus hotline, (800)222-1222.

2020 Census Update

All Maplewood households should have received their initial invitation to respond to the 2020 Census. While under Governor Murphy’s Stay at Home Order, this is the great time to respond. It took me seven minutes and twenty seconds today to respond. According to 2020Census.gov, as of 3/22, 18.1% of New Jersey’s households have filled out the census, Maplewood is only at 18.3%. Let’s work toward leading our state in responses.

If you do not respond, your household will receive a series of additional reminders, and Census takers will follow up in person at households to collect responses. In light of the current environment, let’s all work together and avoid the in-person phase.

Go to my2020census.gov/ tonight or tomorrow morning. You Matter, Be Counted – Everyone in Maplewood Counts Thank you.

Support MAPSO Small Business Community!

Although non-essential retail is closed to/cannot open to the public, several small businesses are able to sell items for delivery via mail or direct drop off with social distancing. Please go to http://www.springfieldavenue.com/covid19-updates to learn more about how you can continue to shop local during this time.

Mayor Frank McGehee