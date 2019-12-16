Maplewood

NJ TRANSIT: Changes to Morning Express Buses to NYC from Maplewood Start Dec 16

From NJ TRANSIT (via Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca):

Schedule Adjustment to limited weekday Express Bus Serve to Port Authority Bus Terminal — Beginning Monday, Dec 16, schedule adjustments will be made to the weekday express bus service from Maplewood Station to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Buses will depart from Maplewood Station at the following weekday times:

  • 7:15 a.m.
  • 7:45 a.m.

You must present your rail ticket or pass to use this bus service.

The interim service was offered as a supplemental option during the recent Amtrak infrastructure renewal at Penn Station New York that resulted in the diversion of Montclair-Boonton Line trains to Hoboken and schedule changes on the Morris & Essex Line. With the completion of that work and restoration of affected rail service in September, the bus service is being adjusted to meet current customer demand. NJ TRANSIT will closely monitor ridership and make any necessary adjustments as conditions warrant.

For more information and language assistance, please call NJ TRANSIT Customer Service at 973-275-5555 between the hours of 8:30 and 5 p.m. daily.

