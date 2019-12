The Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders recently appointed South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Member Shannon Cuttle and Maplewood Township Committee member Dean Dafis to join the 13-member Essex County LGBTQ Advisory Board.

Other appointees included Jodi Argentino Fiore, Bryan Atahualpha, Michael Stewart, and Avi-Ann Richardson.

. . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.