PHOTOS: Maplewood’s 4th of July Celebration Was Fun-Filled Day for All

Maplewood celebrated the 4th of July with events spread between Memorial Park and Dehart Community Center through the day and into the evening.

The morning started at 8am with the 5K run with proceeds benefiting the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track and Field teams.

That was followed by the bike parade, where bikes, strollers and scooters festooned with red, white and blue paraded from Ricalton Square down Maplewood Ave to Dunnell Ave and ended at Memorial Park’s field house. The SOMA Fox Running Club organized the fun races for kids.

In the afternoon the celebration continued at the DeHart Community Center with bingo for seniors, an ice cream eating contest sponsored by the Maplewood Rotary Club, and ended with the pet parade.

In the evening, the festivities moved back to Memorial Park with a DJ, food trucks and fireworks. The rain held off until the last few minutes of the finale.