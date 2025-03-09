Pushing Back on Trump Orders, Maplewood Dems Reaffirm Support for LGBTQ+ Community

On March 6, 2025, the Maplewood Democratic Committee passed a resolution reaffirming its support for LGBTQ+ rights. MDC Chair Ian Grodman said the resolution was created “in light of everything going on from the Trump White House with the LGBTQ+ community, particularly with the trans community.”

“It was a unanimous vote by all who attended the meeting,” said Grodman.

As reported by USA Today (and numerous other outlets), executive orders signed by President Donald Trump have moved to ban transgender people from the military, called for transgender women prisoners to be housed in men’s facilities, removed mentions of “transgender” from the National Parks website for the Stonewall National Monument in New York, and announced the government would recognize only male and female identity, affecting the ability of people to identify otherwise on items such as passports.

At the State of the Union address on March 6, Trump falsely claimed that the U.S. government had spent “$8 million for making mice transgender.”

Read the MDC resolution here:

Maplewood Democratic Committee Statement on LGBTQ+ Rights

1.The Maplewood Democratic Committee reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the dignity, rights, and safety of all LGBTQ+ individuals—particularly transgender, queer, and non-binary youth and their families—who are being targeted by political attacks, harmful policies, and executive actions.

2. We condemn the Trump administration and its Republican allies for using disinformation to vilify and marginalize LGBTQ+ individuals while rolling back civil rights and protections.

3. We denounce these attacks on transgender, non-binary, and queer communities. We call on Democratic leaders at local, state, and national levels to resist these injustices. Silence is not an option.

4. We will hold Democratic leaders and candidates accountable for defending civil rights for all. This includes:

Supporting LGBTQ+ protections and equality.

Recognizing LGBTQ+ history and contributions.

Opposing any efforts—legislative or rhetorical—that undermine LGBTQ+ rights.

5. Our commitment means action. We will:

Partner with advocacy groups to amplify LGBTQ+ voices.

Organize events and discussions on LGBTQ+ rights and the impact of political attacks.

Support candidates who uphold equality and democratic values.

Challenge legislation, policies, or positions that threaten LGBTQ+ rights.

6. We stand in solidarity with all marginalized communities, including immigrants, women, and people of color. We will not waver from the fight for justice and inclusion.