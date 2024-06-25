REPORT: Girls Track Students Say CHS Coach Sexually Abused Them in 1980s

In a blockbuster report, NJ.com has revealed that two former Columbia High School track athletes and students — women now in their 50s — are co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Leonard Klepack, former legendary CHS track coach and physical education teacher.

The two woman allege Klepack repeatedly sexually abused and raped them when he was their coach.

NJ.com reports that Klepack has admitted in court filings “to engaging in sexual activity with the two 17-year-olds in the late ‘80s, when he was in his mid-40s and the age of consent was 16.” He also “argued the girls consented to the sex acts and denied claims he coerced them into motel rooms and refused to stop when they said no.”

In one of the women’s cases, NJ.com reports “a judge granted summary judgment in March, finding Klepack sexually abused her and was liable for violating the Child Victims Sexual Abuse Act.” The other woman’s claim “remains to be litigated as Klepack argues she had graduated by the time any sexual activity occurred, so he hadn’t violated child sexual abuse laws.”

The two women are also suing the South Orange-Maplewood School District and the former district Athletic Director Robert Curcio, claiming failure to supervise.

The district declined to comment for the NJ.com story, as well as for Village Green when asked about the allegations.

The report notes that Klepack “transformed” the CHS track program during his 30 years in the district, turning “the program into a dynastic powerhouse that crushed competitors and turned out some of the top middle-distance runners in the country, including Olympians Joetta and Hazel Clark.”

The two women suing Klepack are identified by pseudonyms in the NJ.com story.

Klepack left SOMSD in 1998, after the girls track team had won 15 state titles. He was named Star-Ledger Coach of the Decade.

Read the full story here: Breaking the silence: A girls track program was the envy of N.J. But its legendary coach was a predator.