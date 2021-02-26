Subset of ‘Most Vulnerable’ South Orange-Maplewood Students to Return to In-Person Hybrid Instruction March 1

The following message is from the South Orange-Maplewood Schools Superintendent Ronald G. Taylor. District Spokesperson Anide Eustache reports that, beyond the information shared below, “mediation discussions will continue with SOMEA [the teachers union] until a full resolution is agreed upon.”

Hello SOMSD Community,

The District has been involved in mediation discussions with our teacher’s union, SOMEA over the past several days. As of yesterday, after a more than nine (9) hour mediation session with SOMEA representatives, we have come to an agreement that will allow for a subset of our most vulnerable students to return to in-person hybrid instruction beginning on Monday, March 1.

Special Services self-contained and English Language Learners (students across all grade levels) and Pre-K students who have chosen hybrid-instruction, will return to school buildings for in-person instruction (following their pre-assigned cohort schedules) on March 1. At this time the District will continue to operate under our current instructional schedule (i.e., class times as shared in our February 22 communication – https://bit.ly/3au0Xfp). Teachers for these students will report to school buildings to teach in-person.

This subset of Special Services, ELL and PreK families/students will receive a corresponding communication with additional information from the Office of Special Services as well as their School Principals.

The District is continuing mediation with SOMEA in hopes of having all students and staff return to continue Phase 3 in-person instruction as soon as possible. Once again, we thank you for your patience and continued support as we seek to resolve this issue. Letter link: https://bit.ly/3dMGdSl

Educationally yours,

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor

Superintendent of Schools