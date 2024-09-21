Willie Joyce Howard, Beloved Mother of Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe

Willie Joyce Howard’s “much-used heart” gave out after a lifetime of sharing her home and hearth with a legion of family, strays and others who were blessed to receive her care throughout her 75 years of life.

A longtime resident of Daytona Beach, Joyce died on September 10, 2024 in her Daytona Beach home, surrounded by her children and a pack of tiny dogs, whose laughter, story-telling, barks and love peacefully heralded her on to her next

journey.

She was a loving wife, fierce-but-firm mother of seven, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of three and was unofficially “Mom” and “Granny” to so many more children and youth throughout her blessed life. She was beloved by all she encountered.

Joyce was born on February 3, 1949 in DeLand, the third of eleven children. She graduated with honors from Southwestern High School in 1967 and on September 17th of the same year, she married her high school sweetheart, James Howard, who had recently enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Their first three children were born in Charleston, SC in 1969 and 1971.

Always outspoken and a strong advocate for her family, she offered her beloved husband options — stay in this family or in the Navy — sharing her struggle to parent three children alone as he was regularly deployed elsewhere. In response, James transferred his enlistment to the Air Force which allowed them to parent in-person as full partners while he served his

country.

Joyce was certified as a nurse in Texas and worked for 20 years as a LPN while raising her children and relocating to Air Force bases around the world. Upon James’ retirement in 1987, the family relocated to Daytona Beach where Joyce obtained her BSN degree from Daytona State College in 1993. She continued working as a registered nurse until her retirement in

2007.

In her final years, she spent her time gardening, watching game shows, cooking, and spending time with her family by birth and by choice. Joyce enjoyed gospel and classic R&B, all the “Law & Order” shows, and harbored lifelong crushes on actor Sidney Poitier and singer Lou Rawls although her James was the only one she would ever share 7Up and Pringles with each year.

She was a mother and grandmother to all who knew her, ensuring everyone knew they were worthy of love and respect. She never was one to join organizations yet she could be counted on to support local causes with her time and talent. She tutored neighborhood children in reading and math. She served on the Nurses Guild, the Stewardess Board, and the Sunday School program at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church where she was a member for 37 years.

She is predeceased by her lifelong best friend, cribbage partner, and soul-mate James Howard, Jr. and her parents Rebecca and Willie Douglas of DeLand. She leaves behind, with aching hearts, her children, Janet (Willie) Curtis of Taylor, TX, James (Miriam) Howard III of Ormond Beach, Jamaine (Richard) Cripe of Maplewood, NJ, Jennifer Howard (Joseph Wilson) of Daytona Beach, Jeffrey Howard of Daytona Beach, and Jillian & Jessica Howard of Riverview, FL; grandchildren, Jade West, Douglas (Bianca) Howard, Kourtney Howard, India Bott, Alice Cripe, Joseph Wilson, Jr., and Antwinette Curtis; great-grandchildren, Amelia Curtis and Esiah & Giselle Howard; and many other loving extended family members and

friends.

With our deepest gratitude, she was lovingly and respectfully cared for by family and friends as well as Dr. Donald Fornace and, in her final months, by the wonderfully compassionate Dr. Margaret Bell and the staff of Advent Health of Daytona Beach.

The family received visitors at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home (901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach) on Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Joyce’s celebration of life service was held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 12:00 Noon at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church (449 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach). She will be interred immediately afterwards at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Park (548 Nova Road, Ormond Beach).

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Joyce’s honor to Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Inc., a national network of Black women-led organizations and multi-disciplinary professionals who work to ensure that all Black Mamas and birthing people have the rights, respect, and resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy.

(https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Black-Mamas-Matter-Alliance)

“Please wear spring colors as Mom wanted us to celebrate her entry into Heaven.”

HThompsonfunerals.com