Winter Weather Advisory from Maplewood Office of Emergency Management

From Maplewood OEM:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northeast New Jersey from 12:00 am to 12:00 pm tomorrow, January 7. Snow accumulations of 3″ to 4″ are expected, though more snow is possible. Snowfall is most likely between 1:00 am and 7:00 am Friday, impacting morning commutes. Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for the State beginning at 10:00 pm this evening.

Maplewood Department of Public Works (DPW) staff will be working overnight, and will be salting the roads beginning at midnight. Snow plowing will begin once 2.5″ of snow have accumulated. Plowing of the Township will take place on all primary roads first, followed by secondary roads. In order to care for the Township’s 45+ miles of roads, the DPW has 10 plow trucks, two front-end loaders with plows, and two tractors waiting on standby. To assist in case of emergency, Maplewood’s Fire Department has brought in additional personnel to ensure that all Fire and EMS apparatuses are fully staffed for the duration of the storm.

Due to hazardous road conditions, residents are advised to use caution when driving and avoid driving whenever possible. Further, vehicles should be moved from the streets to allow for the salting and plowing of the roads. The Township is continuing to monitor the storm, and will alert the public via website, email, and Nixle if driving needs to be further restricted for public safety reasons.

Maplewood’s Police Station will remain open overnight as an emergency heating center; the DeHart Community Center may be opened as a heating center in response to community need. In the meantime, those in need of heat or shelter should contact the Maplewood PD non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234.

To ensure a safe commute for Township employees, all Township Buildings will have a delayed opening of 10:30 am tomorrow. Jitney services will be operating as usual.

Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.