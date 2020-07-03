Millburn Brings 4th of July Celebration to Residents (and Shoppers)

Due to the pandemic, Millburn, NJ will be not be hosting the usual fireworks or festivities this year. Instead, the Millburn-Short Hills July 4th Committee is bringing its annual Independence Day Celebration to neighborhood streets.

Neighborhood Parades featuring police cars, fire trucks and others driving through residential areas in town will start at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

In addition, those who shop at local participating businesses from June 26 to July 3 can ask for patriotic-themed giveaways (while supplies last) provided by the Millburn-Short Hills July 4th Committee to help light the July 4th night red, white and blue.

Parade Routes

Contact the committee for more information: [email protected].

To support the 4th of July committee, donate here.