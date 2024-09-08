NJ Jets Running Back Isaiah Davis Relies on Ethical Mattress Company – Bringing Two ‘Jersey Jackrabbits’ Together

From the Ethical Mattress Company:

Isaiah Davis, the rookie running back for the New York Jets, recently turned to the Ethical Mattress Company to provide a toxin-free sleep system for his New Jersey home. The locally owned specialty sleep store, located on Millburn Avenue and featuring mattresses, pillows and bedding made from certified organic and natural materials, set Davis up with a new mattress and mattress topper, a fully functional adjustable base, organic sheets, and two custom pillows.

Davis was selected by the Jets earlier this year in the fifth-round of the NFL draft out of South Dakota State University, where he helped lead the Jackrabbits to back-to-back Division I FCS national championships. As the Jets training camp came to a close and Davis made the team’s 53-man roster, he was able to find an apartment close to the Jets practice facility, but didn’t have any furniture, or a whole lot of time to go shopping.

“I got a call from a sports agent in California, saying his client needed to furnish his bedroom quickly, and that he wanted to find toxin-free and ‘clean’ products,” said Bryan Umiker, owner of the Ethical Mattress Company and a long-time Maplewood resident. As it turns out, in a small-world twist one wouldn’t have expected in New Jersey, Umiker is also a graduate of South Dakota State University.

“I asked the agent who the player was, and he said, ‘Isaiah Davis, running back for the Jets.’ And I was like, ‘No way, seriously?! You mean Isaiah Davis, running back for the Jackrabbits!” Umiker laughed. “I’m a huge Jackrabbit fan, and I’ve watched Isaiah play his entire career.” Considering their shared ‘Jersey Jackrabbit’ connection, Umiker didn’t hesitate. “There’s not a lot of us Jackrabbits out here in Jersey, so whatever he needs, we’ll take care of it!” Umiker told the agent.

Three days later, Davis got the keys to his new place, and within a couple hours Umiker and his team delivered his new sleep system, being sure to spend time demonstrating how to make the most out of his adjustable base for enhanced comfort and recovery. “As an NFL running back, Isaiah’s body is going to take a pounding, and excellent rest and recovery is going to be critical for this young man,” Umiker said.

“As an athlete, great sleep is essential to my ability to perform at my best,” Davis said. When asked if he was satisfied with his new sleep system from the Ethical Mattress Company, the soft-spoken running back flashed a wide grin and said simply, “Yes, sir!” The Jets open their season this coming Monday night in San Francisco vs the 49’ers.

Since opening in January of 2023, the Ethical Mattress Company has shipped and delivered over 1,400 mattresses made from natural & organic materials, from brands including Avocado, Shifman and Natural Dreams. Umiker, a 20-plus year veteran of the mattress business and a former Vice President for both Bloomingdale’s and Casper, founded the company with a commitment to offering only toxin-free and sustainably sourced products. In addition to mattresses, the retailer features pillows, sheets, toppers, crib mattresses, and a selection of both upholstered and wood beds.