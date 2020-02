From South Orange Performing Arts Center:

Irish-American violin phenomenon Eileen Ivers celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in high spirits at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on March 17 at 7:30pm. This Bronx-born nine-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion shreds it with her high energy performance alongside her consummate band, Universal Roots. She is called . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.