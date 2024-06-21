Join the Star Spangled South Orange Independence Day Celebration on June 29 at Flood’s Hill

From the Meadowland Park Conservancy:

The Meadowland Park Conservancy, in partnership with South Orange Village, is proud to bring back the Village’s newest event tradition: Star Spangled South Orange.

On Saturday, June 29 starting at 5:00pm, Flood’s Hill will be turned into a star spangled extravaganza of activities and performances for every member of every family. The free event features:

– Sports and games for kids with USA Sport Group

– Art projects with Pop Blossom Studio

– Dance performances from Studio 509 and Concepts Dance Academy

– The Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest (visit MeadowlandPark.com/events to enter)

– A performance of American favorites by the full South Orange Symphony Orchestra

– Viewing of the classic film “A League of Their Own” on the big screen after sunset

– 7 food and ice cream trucks

– South Orange Rescue and South Essex Fire vehicles to explore

– Meadowland Park pop up shop highlighting our most popular merchandise

– A NEW beer garden featuring delicious brews from 4 City Brewing Co. in Orange for those 21 and over

WE NEED VOLUNTEERS! This huge undertaking needs lots of hands to make it a success. To volunteer, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A4AA2CA1F85-49971340-2024#/

Bring a blanket or low lawn chair and enjoy hours of fun with your neighbors as we celebrate our nation’s independence.

Plus, the Meadowland Park Conservancy will be looking or 45 new donors or members to help ensure the park’s future (that’s one for every beautiful acre!)

Quick and easy donation and membership will be available at the event, so stop by and say hi to our friendly steering committee members.

We hope to see you on Flood’s Hill on June 29*!

*rain date is June 30