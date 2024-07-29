Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces Registration for Fall 2024

From The Lydia Johnson Dance School:

The Lydia Johnson Dance School is a nonprofit, noncompetitive dance school linked to the acclaimed professional company in New York City. Founded as a creative alternative to commercial dance education, the school now offers classes in 3 convenient local spaces: the newly renovated Baird Community Center in South Orange, The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood, and the historic St. Andrew’s Church in South Orange.

The LJD School is known for its joy-filled classes with caring instructors who celebrate their student’s individual progress. Families who appreciate a fine-arts approach are drawn to LJD, and young dancers often make new friends as they dance and choreograph together. Rather than a traditional recital, the students at LJD share their own dances in a spring Performance of Student Choreography.

Classes are taught by LJD’s professional dancers and dance artists currently performing and teaching in New York city. The choreography component of every class has been developed by Ms. Johnson about whom The New Yorker commented: “Johnson is a craftsman and a poet.” The New York Times calls her work “Dance that challenges the mind as well as the heart.” The curriculum is joyful and the classes multi-age, allowing children and teens to develop their technique and creative skills at their own pace.

“Lydia is a true master teacher in that she weaves brilliant instructional insight into everything she does.

Such a great reminder that philosophy, tone, culture and quality are led from the top, and that the impact of a master-teacher-as-leader is boundless.“

Mitch Center / Center Educational Counseling

The Student Company is directed by Ms. Johnson and focuses on the skills needed to create well composed and evocative choreography. The students perform their own choreography in both New York and locally. The School offers a Scholarship Program so every child can study dance regardless of family finances and a Teen Internship program.

Registration for Fall 2024 is open! For questions on the curriculum, email Lydia directly to set up a time to chat and find the class that’s the best fit for a young dancer.

ljdanceschoiol@gmail.com

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

www.lydiajohnsondance.org