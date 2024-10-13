Lydia Johnson Dance To Offer Special Halloween Spooktacular Dance Class on Saturday, October 26

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

Lydia Johnson Dance School is excited to announce their first annual special Halloween Spooktacular Dance Class Saturday October 26, where the joy of dance meets the spirit of Halloween! Taught by beloved ballet teacher and LJD Principal Dancer, Laura Di Orio! The LJD School is a nonprofit and scholarships are available for their programs.

Young dancers can come dressed in their favorite (danceable) Halloween costume for an extra dose of fun! The room will be set up with different Halloween themed “stations” such as a try-on costume corner, a crafts corner, a rhythm instruments corner and more.

The class begins with a warm-up to some classic spooky tunes and then dancers will be able to try on costumes and dance as different characters. Children will learn spooky-themed dance phrases inspired by classic characters such as graceful witches, mischievous skeletons and elegant vampires!

LJD School’s Spooktacular Dance Class will be a fun kick-off to Halloween week, with a blend of spooky songs, festive crafts and joyful dancing!

There will be 2 class options for the LJD Spooktacular Dance Class, held on Saturday, October 26 at St. Andrew’s Church in South Orange:

FOR Preschool & Kindergarten 1:45-2:30pm (45 minutes)

FOR Grades 1-3 2:45-3:45pm (1 hour)

These are drop-off classes.

REGISTRATION FOR THIS SPECIAL CLASS IS NOW OPEN!

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com