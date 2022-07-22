Meadowland Park Conservancy Brings 2nd Annual Cornhole Classic to South Orange

From Meadowland Park Conservancy:

After a successful first edition in November in the Sloan Street parking lot, South Orange Village chose to move its cornhole tournament to a larger and more shaded venue and partner with the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) to produce the 2nd annual South Orange Cornhole Classic. Twenty teams of two gathered next to the Skate House in perfect summer weather to vie for the crown.

“Being able to expand the event in such a beautiful venue was important to us after the first year,” said Peter Travers, South Orange’s Director of Recreation and Cultural Affairs, “and partnering with the MPC meant we could make the event even better.” Local brewery SOMA Brewing Company was on site to serve three of their locally-themed brews and a percentage of every sale is being donated to the MPC.

Twenty teams were eventually winnowed down to two, who battled it out under the trees as the sun set. In the end, the Reigning Men defeated the Maryland Marauderers in a tense third game rubber match that was decided by the last toss. The finalists received gift cards to The Fox & Falcon as well as gift packs from SOMA Brewing Company and the MPC. The Reigning Men were also champions in November and vow to be back to three-peat.

Both South Orange Village and the MPC are planning on producing a fall version of the Cornhole Classic around Halloween, so look for the CornHole-O-Ween Classic coming soon.